The New York Rangers have signed forward Jimmy Vesey to a two-year, $1.6 million contract extension.

Vesey will carry a cap hit of $800,000 under the new deal. He was previously scheduled for unrestricted free agency this summer.

The 29-year-old has six goals and 12 points in 38 games this season, his first since returning to the Rangers in the off-season.

Vesey first signed with the Rangers as a free agent in 2016 and spent three seasons with the team before joining the Buffalo Sabres in 2019.

He had eight goals and 15 points in 68 games with the New Jersey Devils last season.

In 460 career games with the Rangers, Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks and Devils, Vesey has 78 goals and 147 points.