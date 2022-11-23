The New York Rangers have traded forward Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Reaves, 35, has zero points in 12 games with the Rangers this season, his second with the team. In 2021-22, he had five goals and 13 points in 69 games during the regular season and went without a point in 18 postseason games.

He is signed through this season at a cap hit of $1.75 million. There was no salary retained in the trade, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

In 767 career NHL games, the Winnipeg, Man., product has 54 goals and 114 points as well as 992 penalty minutes.