New York Rangers forwards Vitali Kravtsov and Jake Leschyshyn did not play in Thursday night's game against the Detroit Red Wings due to what the team said was "roster management reasons."

Kravtsov currently occupies the No. 35 spot on TSN's Trade Bait Board.

UPDATE: Vitali Kravtsov and Jake Leschyshyn will not be available to play tonight due to roster management reasons. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 23, 2023

The 23-year-old Kravtsov was the No. 9 overall pick in 2018 and has three goals and three assists while averaging 11:25 of ice time in 28 games this season.

Leschyshyn, also 23, has zero points in 35 games so far in 2022-23. He began the season with the Vegas Golden Knights but was claimed by the Rangers off waivers in January.