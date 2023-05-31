FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Tom Barlow scored the lone goal of the match shortly after subbing in in the second half and the New York Red Bulls snapped a 10-match winless streak on the road with a 1-0 victory over Inter Miami on Wednesday night.

Neither team scored until Barlow found the net for a second time this season — unassisted in the 52nd minute. It came just six minutes after he replaced Wikelman Carmona.

The Red Bulls (4-5-7) entered play with a 0-6-4 record in its previous 10 matches away from home. The win leaves them one shy of the club-record 11-match skid by the 2011 club.

Carlos Coronel had to make just one save to earn the clean sheet for the Red Bulls. Drake Callender stopped eight shots for Inter Miami.

New York improves to 5-2-0 in the series. Inter Miami (5-10-0) scored four goals in its two wins but just two goals in the five losses.

New York entered play having allowed just 123 shots through its first 15 matches — the lowest in the league since 2010. The Red Bulls outshot Inter Miami 18-6 with a 9-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Inter Miami, which has lost four straight, has seen the opening goal be the decisive goal in all 15 of its matches this season.

The Red Bulls return home to play Orlando City on Saturday. Inter Miami will host D.C. United on Saturday

