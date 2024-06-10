New York selected forward Sarah Fillier from Princeton University with the No. 1 pick in the PWHL Draft on Monday.

Fillier scored 30 goals and added 13 assists in her senior season with the Tigers in the NCAA.

The 24-year-old was a three-time finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award for the top player in Division I women’s hockey.

The Georgetown, Ont. native has played for Canada at the last four women’s world hockey championships, winning three golds and a silver medal.

She was named Most Valuable Player and Top Forward at the 2023 tournament after scoring seven goals with four assists and a plus-9 rating in seven games.

Fillier also scored eight times to help Canada capture gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

New York earned the first overall pick in the PWHL Draft through the Gold Plan as the team that collected the most points after they were eliminated from playoff contention.

Taylor Heise was selected first by Minnesota last year in the inaugural PWHL Draft.