The New York Sirens swung a major deal at the PWHL Draft, sending defender Ella Shelton to the Toronto Sceptres in exchange for Toronto's first- and fourth-round draft picks.

Toronto had the third-overall selection in the first round.

Shelton, 27, tallied eight goals and 16 points in 24 games with the Sirens a season ago.

The Sirens, after selecting forward Kristyna Kaltounkova with the first pick in the draft, selected Wisconsin Badgers forward Casey O'Brien with the third pick.

O'Brien, 23, capped off a historic tenure at Wisconsin by earning the Patty Kazmaier Award in March, presented annually to the top female college ice hockey player in the United States.

She scored 26 goals and finished with 88 points in 41 games in her final year, and helped lead the Badgers to an NCAA title in overtime over Ohio State.

O'Brien owns a variety of school records, including most assists in a single season (62), most assists (four) and points (five) in a single period and most points in school history (274).

In all, O'Brien spent five seasons in Wisconsin, totaling 97 goals and 274 points and contributing to three NCAA national championships.

The Sirens finished at the bottom of the PWHL standings at 8-4-5-13.