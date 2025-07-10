The New York Sirens and forward Sarah Fillier agree to a two-year contract extension after finishing tied for the league lead in points last season.

Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the deal will make her the highest paid player in the PWHL.

Fillier, 25, was drafted first overall by the Sirens in the 2024 PWHL Draft and recorded 13 goals and 29 points in 30 games her rookie season.

The 5-foot-5 forward was also the PWHL Rookie of the Year.

"A milestone day and a true privilege for the New York Sirens organization and our fans to know that we’ll be building the future here in New York with Sarah,” general manager Pascal Daoust said in a statement. "“She brings exceptional talent, leadership and a relentless will to win - qualities that will elevate every teammate and ignite excitement in every fan."

The Georgetown, Ont., native is well accomplished on the international stage, leading Canada to a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and finished second in tournament scoring with eight goals.

Fillier also helped Canada to three gold medals at the IIHF Women's World Championships in 2021, 2022, and 2024 and was named the tournament MVP in 2023.

She also spent four seasons playing for Princeton in the NCAA, registering 93 goals and 194 points in 120 games and was a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the best women's college hockey player twice in 2020 and 2021.