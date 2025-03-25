OTTAWA - The Ottawa Charge’s playoff hopes took a beating Tuesday night following a 6-3 loss to the New York Sirens.

The Charge (9-1-4-11) blew a 3-0 third-period lead and allowed the last-place Sirens (6-4-4-12) to score six unanswered goals.

Ottawa, which sits fifth and outside the playoff picture, looked to be well in control of the game after a solid 40 minutes, but an early goal in the third from Brooke Hobson gave New York life.

Back-to-back penalties allowed the Sirens to tie the game.

Sarah Fillier scored to make it a one-goal game and just over three minutes later Jade Downie-Landry tied the game when her shot deflected off Ottawa’s Zoe Boyd to beat Gwyneth Philips, who made 28 saves.

A turnover led to New York’s go-ahead goal with Downie-Landry scoring her second of the night and just over one minute later a second turnover led to Fillier scoring her second of the game with under eight minutes remaining in regulation. Alex Carpenter added an empty-net goal to round out the scoring.

A disappointing 20 minutes spoiled what had been a solid start by the Charge.

Rebecca Leslie, with a jailbreak goal, scored her first of the season midway through the first. Emily Clark made it 2-0 with her ninth of the season and captain Brianne Jenner made it 3-0 late in the second, beating Kayle Osborne — who turned away 15 shots — high blocker.

TAKEAWAYS

Charge: Lack of discipline in the third cost Ottawa giving up two game-changing power-play goals.

Sirens: Despite trailing 3-0 the Sirens never let up.

KEY MOMENT

Ottawa took back-to-back penalties in the third period with the Sirens capitalizing on both power plays.

KEY STAT

Ottawa’s Tereza Vanišová recorded her second hat trick of the season in her last game against New York, becoming the first player in PWHL history to record multiple hat tricks in a single season.

UP NEXT

Sirens: Visit the Montreal Victoire on Tuesday, April 1.

Charge: Visit the Boston Fleet on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2025.