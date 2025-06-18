Jincy Roese has signed a one-year deal with the New York Sirens, the team announced Wednesday.

Roese, 28, spent the past two seasons with the Ottawa Charge.

“Jincy joins us with a strong track record and solid experience in the league, at a highly coveted position,” Sirens general manager Pascal Daoust said in a statement. “She’s a defender who enjoys adding a physical edge to a role where every inch is earned through speed, smarts, and a fierce desire to own the space.”

A native of O'Fallon, MI, Roese appeared in 51 games over the past two seasons, scoring three goals and adding 16 assists.

Internationally, Roese has represented the United States on a number of occasions, including in a silver medal-winning effort at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.