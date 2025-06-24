The New York Sirens have selected Colgate University forward Kristyna Kaltounkova with the top pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft.

Kaltounkova, a native of Vlasim, Czech Republic, began her collegiate career in 2021 with Colgate University, and finished her five-year stint there with 111 goals and 233 points in 171 games.

She is the only player in program history to eclipse 100 career goals, and helped guide the team to a Frozen Four appearance in 2024.

The Colgate Raiders were conference champions in four of Kaltounkova's five seasons with the program (2021-24).

Internationally, she has represented Czechia at the IIHF U18 World Championship four times from 2017-20, and made her first appearance for the senior team at the World Cup in 2025.