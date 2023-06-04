LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers after he banged his right big toe while making a spectacular running catch in right field during the eighth inning of Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium.

Manager Aaron Boone said the reigning AL MVP is receiving treatment on his foot. Boone said he doesn't think Judge would need to go on the injured list, but that it is something they will monitor the next couple days.

The Yankees are off on Monday before returning home to begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox.

“He was pretty sore last night and this morning. He seemed a little bit better moving around this afternoon,” Boone said.

Judge knocked open the door of the visiting bullpen while making the catch on J.D. Martinez’s liner into the right field corner with Max Muncy on first base and nobody out. Judge made the catch an instant before running into the bullpen door, which came partly open when he hit it.

The Yankees went on to win the game 6-3.

Boone said before Sunday's game that he hopes the Dodgers or MLB would address possibly adding padding to the concrete step below the bullpen door.

Judge leads the American League with 19 home runs, including 13 in his last 19 games. He is also batting .348 with 24 RBIs since May 13.

