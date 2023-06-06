New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge is headed to the injured list because of a right toe injury, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Tuesday.

Boone said Judge was dealing with a bruise and a ligament sprain.

"I mean, the biggest thing now is trying to get the swelling out of there. He had some improvements today. But now we'll just see where we are in the coming days and then a week, but the biggest thing is getting the swelling out of there," Boone said.

Judge suffered the injury while crashing into the wall making a spectacular catch in right field against the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend.

The reigning American League MVP has not played since June 3, missing New York's previous two games with the injury.

In 49 games this season, Judge has a league-leading 19 home runs and 40 RBI with a 1.078 OPS. In 2022, he hit 62 home runs to set the American League record, breaking former Yankee Roger Maris' total of 61 from 1961.

Judge is in his eighth season and in the first year of a nine-year, $360 million contract extension he signed this past off-season.