The New York Yankees have signed lefty starter Carlos Rodon to an six-year, $162 million deal, according to multiple reports.

Sources confirm: Free-agent left-hander Carlos Rodón in agreement with Yankees, six years, $162M. First: @JonHeyman — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 16, 2022

After a breakout season with the Chicago White Sox in 2021, Rodon remained elite with the San Francisco Giants in 2022. In 31 starts, the 29-year-old went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP in 178.0 innings.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, Rodon turned in a 4.14 ERA in 97 games through his first six seasons before finding his form and making the American League All-Star Team two seasons ago. He parlayed that into a two-year, $44 million deal with San Fran, but opted out of that in early November.

A native of Miami, Rodon made his big league debut in April of 2015 as a 22-year-old.