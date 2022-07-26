The New York Yankees will be without the services of Giancarlo Stanton for a little longer.

The team placed the All-Star outfielder on the 10-day injured list retroactive to July 24 with left Achilles tendonitis.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

Outfielder Tim Locastro was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

Stanton had missed the team's last two games, but had initially been expected to play in Tuesday night's series opener with the New York Mets.

In 80 games this season, the 32-year-old Stanton is hitting .228 with 24 home runs, 61 runs batted in and an OPS of .807.

This is his second stint on the IL this season, previously missing time with a right calf strain.

Locastro, 30, has appeared in 19 games for the team this season. He's hit .240 with two HR, four RBI and an .801 OPS.