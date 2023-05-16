New York Yankees starter Domingo German was ejected from Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after the umpires completed a sticky substance check.

German was heading to the mound to pitch the bottom of the fourth inning, but was stopped by the officiating crew, led by crew chief James Hoye and after an inspection of his hands, tossed from the game.

He had yet to allow a hit through the first three innings of the game and had two strikeouts.

The 30-year-old already had an incident with the same umpiring crew earlier in the season in a game against the Minnesota Twins, where he was told twice to wash a sticky substance off his hands.

German was allowed to remain in that game, leading to the ejection of Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

New York Mets starter Max Scherzer was ejected and ultimately suspended for 10 games earlier in the season after he failed a check for sticky substances on his hands.