New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed Tuesday that lefty starter Nestor Cortes will be heading to the injured list with right-hander Randy Vasquez set for his second start of the season on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox.

Cortes, 28, last pitched a week ago against the Seattle Mariners. On Sunday, Boone confirmed that his All-Star hurler was dealing with shoulder discomfort.

“We don’t think it’s anything too major, but the last couple of times recovering in between, he’s had that achiness,” Boone said.

In 11 starts this season, his sixth in the big leagues, Cortes is 5-2 with an earned run average of 5.16 and a WHIP of 1.298 over 59.1 innings pitched.

Vasquez, 24, made his major-league debut in a May 26 start against the San Diego Padres.

He went 4.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts. The Yankees would lose the game by a score of 5-1.