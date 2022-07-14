1h ago
Report: Yankees reacquire Wade from Halos
Tyler Wade is heading back to The Bronx. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the New York Yankees have acquired the 27-year-old utilityman from the Los Angeles Angels, who had designated him for assignment earlier in the month.
TSN.ca Staff
A native of Murrieta, CA, Wade previously spent the first five years of his career with the Yankees.
Acquired in a trade with the Yankees last fall, Wade struggled with the Halos this season. In 67 games, Wade batted .218 with a home run, eight runs batted in and an OPS of .544.
Prior to being DFAed by the Yankees last November, Wade appeared in 264 games for the team that took him in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Amateur Draft.