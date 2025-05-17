New Zealand rallies with late try to tie Canada in pulsating women's rugby clash

After a somewhat laboured start to the Pacific Four Series in a 26-14 win over the U.S., Canada laid down a marker ahead of the Rugby World Cup with a pulsating 27-27 draw Saturday with reigning World Cup champion New Zealand.

Trailing 27-22, the third-ranked Black Ferns needed a try with the clock in the red to pull even at Apollo Projects Stadium.

After kicking for touch off a Canadian offside penalty, New Zealand had a lineout 10 metres from the Canadian try-line with seconds remaining in regulation time. The second-ranked Canadians stopped the ensuing rolling maul but the Black Ferns started moving the ball side to side.

The last-ditch attack lasted 22 phases with Canada defending courageously before Sylvia Brunt cashed over in the corner to tie the game at 27-27. Black Ferns fly half Ruahei Demant had a chance to win it but missed a difficult conversion from the sideline.

Shoshanah Seumanutafa had scored in the 76th minute to give Canada a 27-22 lead, touching down with a desperate lunge for the try-line after breaking through two tacklers. Julia Schell missed the conversion leaving Canada ahead by five points.

It was a dramatic finale to a high-tempo game, that was tied 12-12 after a first half that featured some fierce if occasionally sloppy play at the breakdown. The high error rate was not unexpected from two teams playing just their second test of the year.

The game was a measuring stick for both teams some three months ahead of the Rugby World Cup in England where the two sides could meet in the semifinal.

“What I said to the girls at the end of the game was that a couple of years ago we would have been happy with a tie game but now we are leaving disappointed,” said Canada coach Kevin Rouet. “I think we need to reflect on that and we can still say that it was a good performance but with a lot to work on.

"I saw the players' faces at the end of the game, they were mad but at the end of the day it’s a tie game against New Zealand in New Zealand, so still a positive result.”

The draw leaves Canada ahead of the Black Ferns in the rankings.

There were big hits delivered by both sides, with Canadian flanker Karen Paquin flattening a New Zealand ball-runner in the first half.

Canadian back Asia Hogan-Rochester, who needed treatment late in the first half, was replaced at the break. In the second half, Canada lost backrower Gabrielle Senft to injury and captain Alex Tessier when she failed a head injury assessment.

Canada impressed at set pieces, controlling lineouts and bossing some scrums.

“It was a tight battle that really could have gone either way," said Tessier. “I think it’s a bit unfortunate that we couldn’t finish that game with a win because I thought we had it.

"We could have managed the game a bit better to seal the win but we will take the learnings from the end of that game. It is good for us to be in big games like this especially this year with the World Cup ahead of us.”

Canada won last year's Pacific Four Series with its first-ever victory over New Zealand, defeating the Black Ferns 22-19 in Christchurch.

The Canadian women had lost all 17 meetings before that, with 10 of those defeats by 27 points or more. New Zealand had outscored Canada 718-176 before Saturday's game.

It was a back-and-forth affair with Canada twice rallying from deficits to tie New Zealand in the first half.

Hogan-Rochester, DaLeaka Menin, Alysha Corrigan and Olivia Apps also scored tries for Canada. Schell kicked a conversion.

Ayesha Leti-I’iga scored two tries for New Zealand with Braxton Sorensen-McGee adding a single. Demant booted two conversions and a penalty.

New Zealand pulled ahead 19-12 in the 54th minute when Leti-I’iga gathered in Brunt's deft grubber kick to score her second try. Sorensen-McGee, an 18-year-old fullback playing in just her second test match, set the table with a swerving run through traffic.

Canada responded with Apps darting over for a try after a rolling maul stalled near the Black Ferns try-line. But Schell missed the conversion near the sideline, leaving Canada trailing 19-17. The Canadians kept coming and, taking advantage of a poor New Zealand clearing kick, scored again in the 64th with Corrigan scoring on an overlap for a 22-19 lead.

The Black Ferns, who defeated No. 6 Australia 38-12 in its tournament opener last Saturday in Newcastle, Australia, tied it up in the 69th minute via a Demant penalty kick in front of the posts.

Australia hosted the ninth-ranked U.S. in Canberra later Saturday.

Canada closes out the tournament against Australia at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on May 23. That same day, New Zealand plays the U.S. in Auckland.

The Pacific Four Series marks the Canadian women's first time together this year ahead of the World Cup, which runs Aug. 22 to Sept. 27 in England. Canada has been drawn in Pool B with No. 7 Scotland, No. 10 Wales and No. 16 Fiji.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2025