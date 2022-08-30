He might be Newcastle's record signing, but Alexander Isak still can't feature in the club's lineup.

Manager Eddie Howe confirmed on Tuesday that the team is still waiting on a work permit for the 22-year-old Sweden striker and it might not arrive in time for the team's Wednesday match against Liverpool.

"I still don't know," Howe said of Isak's availability for Liverpool. "I desperately hope so. We're in the hands of other people so we hope it gets done before the game. "The cut-off is 75 minutes before kick-off, so it could go down to the wire."

Isak joined the club on Friday from Real Sociedad in a move that could see the fee rise as high as £63 million.

Through four matches, Toon sits seventh in the table on six points.

Newcastle has won just one of their last 12 matches against the Reds with their last victory against Liverpool coming in 2015.