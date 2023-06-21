Newcastle United appears poised to make its first splash of the transfer window as the club prepares for a return to the Champions League.

Fabrizio Romano reports the team is close to agreeing to personal terms with Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali on a six-year deal with the team continuing negotiations with Milan over a fee.

Newcastle are on the verge of reaching full agreement with Sandro Tonali on personal terms as salary proposal is really huge. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #NUFC



Contract until June 2029 for €8m net plus €2m add-ons salary per season.



Milan-Newcastle are still discussing structure of deal/add ons. pic.twitter.com/8M4YiEpCMi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

Any transfer for the player is believed to be in the range of €70 million with Tonali set to earn €10 million per season.

Tonali, 23, is one of Serie A's premier defensive midfielders. He just completed his third season with the Rossoneri following a move from Brescia in 2020.

He made 48 appearances across all competitions last season. In his time at the San Siro, Tonali won a Scudetto in 2022.

Internationally, the Lodi native has been capped 14 times by the Azzurri since making his senior debut in 2019.

The Magpies finished fourth in the Premier League this past season and will return to the Champions League after a 19-year absence.