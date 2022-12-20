You are what your record says you are.

There are only three weeks left in the NFL regular season and the only thing that matters when it comes to the playoffs are wins and losses.

The Philadelphia Eagles (13-1), Minnesota Vikings (11-3), San Francisco 49ers (10-4) and Dallas Cowboys (10-4) have already claimed a spot in the NFC, while the Buffalo Bills (11-3) and Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) have secured their spot in the AFC.

Only four teams have been eliminated so far, with the Houston Texans (1-12-1), Chicago Bears (3-11), Arizona Cardinals (4-10), Los Angeles Rams (4-10) and Denver Broncos (4-10) already making plans for next year’s draft.

That means there are still eight open spots between the two conferences and a lot of teams in the hunt. Pretty much everyone in the AFC that wasn’t mentioned – other than maybe the Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) – has a realistic shot at making the postseason. That means a schedule packed with games that have playoff implications.

The AFC race heats up early in the week with the New York Jets (7-7) hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) on Thursday Night Football. Gang Green is trying to get back in the playoff picture after two straight losses, while the Jags are hoping to chase the Tennessee Titans (7-7) in the race for the AFC South crown.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) could punch their ticket into the big dance with a win over the New England Patriots (7-7) on Saturday, the same day that the divisional rival Baltimore Ravens (9-5) face the Atlanta Falcons (5-9) with a chance to secure their spot with a win, coupled with losses by both the Patriots and Jets.

The Miami Dolphins (8-6) host the Green Bay Packers (5-8) on Christmas Day and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) visit the Colts on Monday Night Football looking to gain ground in the wild-card race.

AFC Standings Team Seed Record Upcoming Schedule Buffalo Bills* #1 11-3 @CHI, @CIN, NE Kansas City Chiefs** #2 11-3 SEA, DEN, @ LV Cincinnati Bengals #3 10-4 @ NE, BUF, BAL Tennessee Titans #4 7-7 HOU, DAL, @ JAX Baltimore Ravens #5 9-5 ATL, PIT, @ CIN Los Angeles Chargers #6 8-6 @ IND, LAR, @ DEN Miami Dolphins #7 8-6 GB, @ NE, NYJ New England Patriots #8 7-7 CIN, MIA, @ BUF New York Jets #9 7-7 JAX, @ SEA, @MIA Jacksonville Jaguars #10 6-8 @ NYJ, @ HOU, TEN Las Vegas Raiders #11 6-8 @ PIT, SF, KC Cleveland Browns #12 6-8 NO, @ WSH, @ PIT Pittsburgh Steelers #13 6-8 LV, @ BAL, CLE Indianapolis Colts #14 4-9-1 LAC, @ NYG, HOU

** Clinched Division.

* Clinched Playoff spot

There are a lot of teams in the hunt for a postseason bid in the NFC as well, with a special note about the NFC South where all four teams currently have a shot at winning the division despite their losing records. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) are one game ahead of the pack and could clinch the division by winning their next two games.

The New York Giants could clinch a wild-card spot if they win this Saturday against the Vikings, coupled with losses by the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) and Detroit Lions (7-7).

NFC Standings Team Seed Record Upcoming Schedule Philadelphia Eagles* #1 13-1 @ DAL, NO, NYG Minnesota Vikings** #2 03-Nov NYG, @ GB, @ CHI San Francisco 49ers** #3 10-4 WSH, @ LV, ARI Tampa Bay Buccaneers #4 08-Jun @ ARI, CAR, @ ATL Dallas Cowboys* #5 04-Oct PHI, TEN, @ WSH New York Giants #6 8/05/01 @ MIN, IND, @PHI Washington Commanders #7 7/06/01 @ SF, CLE, DAL Seattle Seahawks #8 7-7 @ KC, NYJ, LAR Detroit Lions #9 7-7 @ CAR, CHI, @ GB Green Bay Packers #10 08-Jun @ MIA, MIN, DET Carolina Panthers #11 09-May DET, @ TB, @ NO New Orleans Saints #12 09-May @ CLE, @ PHI, CAR Atlanta Falcons #13 09-May @ BAL, ARI, TB

** Clinched Division.

* Clinched Playoff spot

There will be no shortage of games to watch with a full schedule on Christmas Eve and a tripleheader on Christmas Day. Week 16 kicks off with the Jaguars visiting the Jets on TNF. You can watch it live on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 8:15 p.m. ET.