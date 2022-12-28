The NFL's playoff picture begins to come into focus in Week 17, with some teams fighting for their playoff lives on TSN.

Fresh off their win over the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) on Christmas Eve, the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) look to narrow the gap in the division. Having not won a divisional crown since the 2018 season, the Cowboys look to put the pressure on the Jalen hurts-less Eagles as they face the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

Regardless of the outcomes this week, the Titans’ playoff hopes will rest solely on the result of their Week 18 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which will decide the AFC South Division title.

Watch Cowboys vs. Titans LIVE Thursday at 8pm et/5pm pt. on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Despite last week’s loss, the Eagles control their destiny and can lock up the NFC East with a win or tie against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Philadelphia can also clinch home-field advantage throughout the postseason and the NFC's lone first-round bye with a win over the Saints. A tie with the Saints accompanied by a loss or tie by the Minnesota Vikings or a Dallas Cowboys loss or tie plus a Vikings loss plus a San Francisco 49ers loss or tie would also land the Eagles the top seed.

Giants are one win away from playoffs

All eyes will continue to be on the NFC East in the Sunday window as the New York Giants can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

That is New York’s simplest path to the postseason, but the Giants could also punch their ticket to the playoffs through a myriad of other outcomes:

NYG tie + SEA loss or tie + DET loss or tie

NYG tie + WAS loss or tie + DET loss or tie + GB loss or tie

SEA loss + WAS loss

SEA loss + DET loss + GB loss or tie

WAS loss + DET loss + GB loss

With a tie against the Colts plus a Seattle Seahawks loss or tie with the New York Jets plus a Washington Commanders loss or tie against the Cleveland Browns.

Commanders turn to Wentz as playoff race heats up

The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns needing a win and help to secure their spot this week.

Washington can clinch with a win against the Browns, losses by the Seahawks and Detroit Lions lose and if the Green Bay Packers lose or tie. Without that combination, the Commanders’ fight for a playoff spot will go down to the season’s final week.

The Packers continue to chase the Commanders, having picked up three straight wins to bring themselves back into the hunt. The Packers will face the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday (LIVE at 4:25pm et/ 1:25pm pt on CTV) needing another win to keep their hopes alive.

The Packers will host the Lions in Week 18 in a game that could decide the NFC’s final playoff spot if the Commanders lose either of their final two games and both Green Bay and Detroit win on Sunday. The Lions will face the lowly Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Brady, Bucs have win-and-in scenario

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled throughout this season, but are just one win away from returning to the postseason.

With a win over Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard's Carolina Panthers, the Buccaneers will clinch the NFC South for the second straight year.

Tua-less Dolphins hope to clinch spot

Back to the AFC, attention will be on action inside Gillette Stadium as the freefalling Miami Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the New England Patriots and a Jets loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

The Dolphins will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa against the Patriots after he suffered a concussion in their Christmas Day loss to the Packers.

In a more unlikely scenario, the Dolphins could also see games in mid-January through a tie against the Pats, a Jets loss and a Pittsburgh Steelers loss or a tie with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Bengals eye AFC North crown on MNF

Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals tangle with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football and can lock up the AFC North two ways: a win over Buffalo and a Ravens loss or tie, or a tie with the Bills and a Ravens loss.