SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — General manager John Lynch said the San Francisco 49ers won't trade disgruntled receiver Jauan Jennings despite a request made earlier this summer.

“He asked for it and we’ve moved on,” Lynch said Wednesday. “We’re not doing that. We’re moving forward.”

While Lynch was definitive about keeping Jennings despite his desire for a new contract, there is still uncertainty about when Jennings will be able to play because of a calf injury.

Jennings has missed almost all of training camp and there is no timeline for when he will return.

“Jauan’s still working through his his calf issue, making progress,” Lynch said. “We’re kind of like everyone else, hopeful but not sure on Week 1."

Jennings is entering the final season of a two-year, $15.4 million contract and is seeking a long-term extension before the season. Lynch said the team doesn't view Jennings' absence as a “hold-in,” saying that the injury is legitimate.

“Both things can be true,” Lynch said. “He wants a new contract, and he’s got a hurt calf. I think people want to assume one or the other. Both things can be true.”

The 2020 seventh-round pick has emerged as one of Brock Purdy’s most trusted options at wide receiver after having 77 catches for 975 yards and six TDs last season.

His absence has contributed to making the receiver position a major question mark for San Francisco after Deebo Samuel was traded to Washington in the offseason and Brandon Aiyuk is out at least the first month recovering from knee surgery.

San Francisco had only two healthy receivers on the initial 53-man roster — Ricky Pearsall and newly acquired Skyy Moore — but was working to add reinforcements.

Lynch said the team has agreed to a deal with Marquez Valdes-Scantling after he was cut by Seattle and was bringing back Russell Gage to the 53-man roster after he was cut Tuesday.

Jacob Cowing was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday with a hamstring injury, rookie Jordan Watkins has been out with an ankle injury and Demarcus Robinson is suspended the first three games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Valdes-Scantling provides another option, as well as speed on the outside to stretch the field.

The 30-year-old Valdez-Scantling split time last season with Buffalo and New Orleans, recording 19 catches for 411 yards and four TDs. He has 205 career catches for 3,566 yards and 20 TDs in seven seasons that also included time in Green Bay and Kansas City.

Valdez-Scantling’s 17.4 yards per reception for his career rank fourth-best among all players with at least 200 catches since 1990.

Valdez-Scantling’s biggest production came in Green Bay and Kansas City, where he was a dependable deep threat for Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, respectively. He also had some big postseason performances with 24 catches for 406 yards and four TDs in 11 playoff games. He caught a TD pass from Mahomes against the 49ers in Super Bowl 58, helping Kansas City beat San Francisco 25-22 in overtime.

The 49ers open the season at Seattle on Sept. 7 with Valdes-Scantling going up against the team he was on for the entire offseason.

Roster moves

The Niners brough back punter Thomas Morstead to take Cowing's place on the roster after cutting him Tuesday in a procedural move. San Francisco didn't want to commit to using one of its eight return-from-IR designations on Cowing. He can return if the team decides to designate him later this season.

The 49ers also claimed defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson off waivers from Jacksonville and waived defensive lineman Evan Anderson.

Practice squad

San Francisco signed 13 players to the practice squad who all spent time with the team this summer.

The Niners brought back receivers Junior Bergen, Robbie Chosen and Malik Turner; defensive backs Eli Apple and Derrick Canteen; defensive linemen William Bradley-King, Trevis Gipson and Sebastian Valdez; linebackers Jalen Graham and Curtis Robinson; offensive linemen Drake Nugent and Nick Zakelj; and tight end Brayden Willis.

San Francisco also planned to sign former Jets practice squad quarterback Adrian Martinez to the practice squad.

