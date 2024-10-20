SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall made his NFL debut Sunday exactly 50 days after being shot in the chest during a robbery attempt.

Pearsall was activated from the non-football injury list on Saturday and was on the field when the 49ers hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch. He came in for his first play on San Francisco's opening drive.

Pearsall returned to practice this past Monday for the first time since he was shot in the chest in San Francisco’s Union Square area on Aug. 31. He was hospitalized overnight but avoided damage to any organs and nerves and was back working out at the team facility the following week.

Pearsall, who was drafted in the first round in April, missed the majority of training camp practices with injuries to his hamstring and shoulder but was on track to be ready for the opener before he was shot.

He began his college career at Arizona State and transferred to Florida for his final two seasons. He had 65 catches for 965 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Gators and finished his college career with 159 catches for 2,420 yards and 14 TDs.

___

