Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have one more game left before bidding farewell to what has been a miserable season.

An offseason of uncertainty will follow for the quarterback and the franchise, but the four-time MVP will start the finale at home Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in what could be his final appearance for the Jets — and maybe for his career.

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich reiterated Monday what he said Sunday after New York's 40-14 loss to Buffalo: The 41-year-old Rodgers will be under center for the team's last game. Ulbrich also wasn't anticipating any other major personnel changes despite the Jets' embarrassing performance.

“To go out there and have the results that we did, it's maddening, it's frustrating and there's definitely an element of some boiling over with some individuals,” Ulbrich said. “Not to say that it's right, but I do understand it.”

After the game, cornerback Sauce Gardner said, “some people might be checked out,” saying he's just "going off speculation.” Fellow cornerback D.J. Reed said: “It comes down to complementary football, bro,” while pointing out the offense's struggles.

Ulbrich said he looked at video of the game and didn't specifically see signs of players dogging it in the blowout loss that dropped the Jets to 4-12 — and 2-9 under Ulbrich since he replaced the fired Robert Saleh.

“You're either part of the solution or you're not,” Ulbrich said.

Those are the conversations the Jets' next regime, with a new general manager and head coach, will need to have this offseason. And Rodgers will be a major topic.

He showed some positive signs during the last several weeks as he got healthier, but that came to a screeching halt against the Bills. He went 12 of 18 for 112 yards in one of his worst games of his 20-year career before being replaced by Tyrod Taylor in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers was sacked four times to move past Tom Brady for the most in NFL history with 568. He remains stuck on 499 regular-season touchdown passes in his bid to become the fifth player to reach the milestone.

Meanwhile, continuing to play beyond this season remains an option. So do retirement or being released by the Jets.

“I’m going to enjoy next week,” Rodgers said after the game, “and then take some mental and physical rest.”

What’s working

On the field? Not much. Off the field? The Jets have been busy beginning their search for a general manager and are starting to plan for head coach interviews.

New York already has spoken to former Atlanta GM Thomas Dimitroff, former Tennessee GM Jon Robinson and Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy for the general manager vacancy.

NFL Network reported Monday the Jets plan to speak with former Carolina and Washington coach Ron Rivera for the coaching gig. Meanwhile, Rex Ryan said on ESPN New York radio that he expects to interview after the season for the job he held with the Jets from 2009 to 2014.

What needs help

On-field discipline. The Jets had 16 accepted penalties against the Bills, their most since 2018, and lead the NFL with 131.

“That's just one of the downfalls of being on the Jets,” said linebacker Jamien Sherwood, who didn't agree with some of the pass interference or unnecessary roughness calls against them. “The refs are never going to side with us, so it's like, don't give them an opportunity to throw a flag or anything. You've just got to be smart.”

Among the calls Sunday were an unnecessary roughness on Rodgers for a late hit when he shoved Christian Benford going out of bounds after Benford intercepted him, and Micheal Clemons being flagged for unnecessary roughness when he leaped on top of a pile at the end of a play.

“It's definitely a flaw,” tight end Tyler Conklin said. “It's hurt us in a lot of situations. ... It's not something you can do and expect to be good.”

Stock up

Taylor. The veteran backup provided a bit of a spark to the offense after replacing Rodgers with the Jets trailing 40-0. He went 11 of 14 for 83 yards and touchdown passes to Conklin and Garrett Wilson. If Rodgers doesn't return next season, Taylor could be a veteran presence — and perhaps a bridge starter — for a young quarterback.

Stock down

Rodgers. After several weeks of solid play, with 14 TD passes and just one interception in his last eight games, Rodgers couldn't get much going against the Bills. He faced constant pressure and one of his INTs was a tipped pass, but his performance probably didn't help instill confidence by the Jets' brass that the team will be fine with running it back next season with Rodgers.

Injuries

Ulbrich said rookie WR Malachi Corley injured an elbow during the game and didn't finish. ... Gardner came out after aggravating a hamstring injury. ... RT Morgan Moses was in and out of the game while dealing with a knee injury.

Key number

14 — The number of offensive possessions the Jets have gone without a touchdown with Rodgers at quarterback, dating to their opening-drive score against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 22.

What’s next

A finale at home against the AFC East rival Dolphins, who could still be playing for a playoff spot with the Jets potentially in a spoiler role.

