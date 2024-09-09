New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed seven of 11 passes for 64 yards in the first half of his return to action against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

Rodgers led his team on a 70-yard, first-quarter touchdown drive that was capped off by a three-yard TD run by running back Breece Hall.

The drive included three key third down conversions on passes to Garrett Wilson.

The Jets trail the 49ers 16-7 at halftime.

Rodgers returned to the field for the Jets on Monday, after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 1 last season after just four snaps in his debut with the team.

The 40-year-old was traded to the Jets prior to last season after spending 18 seasons as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

During his time with the Packers, Rodgers captured four MVP awards and led them to a 31-25 victory in Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was named MVP in the victory after throwing for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

Rodgers was selected by the Packers 24th overall in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft.