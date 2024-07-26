FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — With a few perfectly placed passes, Aaron Rodgers gave the New York Jets a glimpse of what they sorely missed last season with him on the sideline.

The 40-year-old quarterback efficiently tossed the football around during the team's third practice of training camp Friday — and was deadly accurate in the red zone.

Two drives inside the 20-yard line, two touchdowns.

“It was good to see the offense operate in the red zone and at the speed at which they were operating, the timing of the group as a whole,” coach Robert Saleh said.

Sure, it was merely a practice early in camp with no one wearing pads or hitting anyone. But it's easy to see how much improved coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's offense could be with Rodgers running things in the red zone.

That's where New York struggled so mightily last season with Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian taking turns under center after Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles tendon four snaps into the season opener. The Jets ranked last in the league in red zone scoring percentage at 32.4%, the worst success rate since Pittsburgh (35%) in 2019.

On Friday, Rodgers connected with Malik Taylor and Tyler Conklin on touchdowns in those situations. Tyrod Taylor, Rodgers' veteran backup, also led the Jets to a score in the red zone, finding Jeremy Ruckert for a touchdown.

“When you’re playing a veteran like that, when you get to the red zone, everything is faster,” Saleh said. “You’ve got to make decisions faster. You’ve got to know exactly what you’re seeing and you’ve got Aaron, who can make decisions very quickly. Tyrod can make the decisions very quickly and they both can create off schedule, which becomes a nightmare.”

And that's the hope for the Jets with a healthy Rodgers at quarterback this season.

“That’s what training camp is all about, about finding ways to get on the same page,” Rodgers said Wednesday. "I felt like the work that was done between Hackett, the staff and Coach Saleh in the offseason, the offense was really good. I feel like we have some nice wrinkles that we added.

“Now we just have to put them all together, find a way to come together and stay healthy.”

The defense, which is considered one of the best all-around units in the NFL, is finding that going up against Rodgers on a daily basis is also helping it improve because of all the challenges the quarterback brings to the field.

“I feel like he's different,” safety Tony Adams said. “He's a wizard. I call him a wizard, but I'm going to get him this training camp. It's coming soon.”

Adams intercepted Rodgers twice early in camp last year, but the third-year safety is motivated to pick him off again.

“Last year don't matter,” Adams said with a big smile. “It's a what have you done for me lately world and I've got to get him. He's pushing us every day, man. Shoutout to him. He's one of the best to ever do it. So, every time you step on the field, you've got to bring your ‘A’ game."

Rodgers was unofficially 4 of 6 in his two red zone drives, and 6 of 8 throughout 11-on-11 team drills against the starting defense.

“I mean, he’s the best in the game,” defensive lineman Solomon Thomas said. "The adjustments he makes at the line of scrimmage is crazy. What he sees, what he hears, what he notices, I mean, how aware he is — you haven’t seen it.

“I talk to my friends back home all the time: It’s like playing with like an M.J. or a Kobe. It really is like one of a kind.”

NOTES: G Alijah Vera-Tucker returned to practice for the first time since tearing an Achilles tendon in Week 5 last season. Saleh said Vera-Tucker will practice on a snap count for now. ... WR/KR Xavier Gipson and backup OL Jake Hanson have leg injuries that Saleh said will sideline them the next few weeks. ... CB Brandin Echols left practice early, but Saleh didn't have an immediate injury report on him.

