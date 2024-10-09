Aaron Rodgers will appear on the Pat McAfee Show today at 12:15 p.m. ET, one day after the New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh.

Rodgers normally makes a weekly appearance on the show on Tuesdays, but adjusted his schedule for the week after the Jets' returned from their game in London this weekend, pushing his appearance to Wednesday.

Watch Rodgers' appearance Wednesday LIVE at 12:15pm ET/9:15pm PT on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Rodgers' Jets are coming off back-to-back losses, dropping their record to 2-3 on the season. Owner Woody Johnson told reporters Tuesday after the announcement of Saleh's firing he believes the current team is the most talented he's had as an owner in 25 years and is underperforming relative to expectations. Johnson said he believes interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, who was defensive coordinator under Saleh, would get the most out of the team going forward.

Johnson also said he spoke with Rodgers the night before news of Saleh's firing came to light Tuesday morning, but added the two did not discuss a potential change at head coach.

The Jets started the season at 2-1 but fell 10-9 to the Denver Broncos on Sept. 29 and then lost again this past Sunday 23-17 to the Minnesota Vikings in Tottenham. Rodgers threw three interceptions in the game, completing 29 of his 54 pass attempts.

New York will next play Monday night against the Bills (3-2) and can move into first place in the AFC East with a victory.