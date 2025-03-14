Dane Jackson is returning to Western New York.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Buffalo Bills are signing the 28-year-old cornerback to a one-year deal.

The Pitt product spent the first four seasons of his career with the Bills before signing with the Carolina Panthers last offseason.

Jackson appeared in nine games for the Panthers last season, recording 23 tackles.

A native of Coraopolis, PA, Jackson was originally taken with the 239th overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In four seasons with the Bills, Jackson appeared in 52 games and started 28 of them. He recorded 152 tackles and three interceptions.