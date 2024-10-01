Davante Adams' rocky relationship with the Las Vegas Raiders could be nearing its end.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report the 31-year-old All-Pro wide receiver has told the team he would prefer to be traded.

Rapoport notes that no deal is imminent.

The news comes days after Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce's Instagram account liked a Sports Illustrated post that said, "Don’t be surprised if Davante Adams has already played his last snap with the Raiders."

“I haven’t talked to him," Adams replied when asked if he had heard from his coach about the like. "So, yeah, I don’t really know what that was about. Obviously … social media is a beast, so there’s a lot of people out there that saw it and are wondering what’s going on — people reaching out. And yeah, I haven’t spoken to him.”

A native of Redwood City, CA, Adams is in his 11th NFL season and third with the Raiders after a trade with the Green Bay Packers with whom he spent the first eight years of his career. Adams did not play in the team's 20-16 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury.

In three games this season, the Fresno State product has hauled in 208 yards on 18 receptions and a touchdown.

The NFL trade deadline is set for Nov. 5 at 4pm ET.