San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel went to the ground in a heap during a route on third down in the third quarter, and had to be helped off the field with an apparent leg injury.

The team later announced that he is dealing with a left hamstring injury, but returned to the field on the 49ers' next possession.

Samuel recorded two catches for 24 yards before departing with the injury.

San Francisco led the Kansas City Chiefs 10-3 at the time Samuel left the game. They had already lost starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw in the first half on what was later reported to be a torn Achilles.

Samuel has been dealing with a fractured shoulder throughout the playoffs, and recorded 60 catches for 892 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games in the regular season.