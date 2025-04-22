INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson understands why he's competing for the starting job again.

He needs to be more consistent, more accurate and available to play more often. He expects more of himself, too.

Richardson returned to the team complex Tuesday saying he was happy, healthy and eager to start his third NFL season by competing with Daniel Jones for the title of QB1.

“Everybody can look at the situation differently. I would like to say I'm blessed,” he said as Indy's offseason team activities began. “Honestly, I still have the opportunity to be in the NFL, still have an opportunity to go out there and compete and win the job.”

Richardson faced a different kind of challenge as a rookie when he was up against Gardner Minshew. That competition ended quickly when coach Shane Steichen chose the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft over Minshew just days into training camp.

This time, Richardson is going toe-to-toe with someone else who entered the league as a potential franchise quarterback.

The tale of the tape shows each has something to prove.

Injuries and a brief two-game benching last season have limited Richardson to just 15 starts in his first two seasons. He has won eight of those games and has shown flashes of potential — along with signs of struggles.

Last season, Richardson completed just 47.7% of his throws, the lowest rate of any NFL starter, eight touchdown passes and 12 interceptions after recovering from season-ending shoulder surgery. This offseason instead of rehabbing, he's working with Tom House on mechanics and being more poised in the pocket.

“Everybody knows I can throw the ball whenever,” Richardson said. “But I want to find the opportunity for myself to be consistent when I'm off balance and even when everything is perfect, you know, make sure my feet are in tact and my base is solid.”

Jones, meanwhile, is trying to jump-start his career after asking for his release in late November from the New York Giants. He landed with the Minnesota Vikings, but didn't take a snap with them.

Life wasn't always this way for Jones, who was drafted No. 6 overall by the Giants in 2019. He started 53 games over his first four seasons, leading New York into the 2022 playoffs and beating the Vikings in a wild-card game. The Giants rewarded Jones with a four-year, $160 million contract extension.

But things went south quickly as Jones had a 3-13 mark over the next two seasons, and now he's starting over in Indy.

“We're going to see how it all plays out through OTAs and training camp,” Steichen said. “It's really going to come down to who is the most consistent with the job. I think it's just the day-to-day process. On the field, you've got to be consistent, take care of the football, make good decisions with the football and really move your offense down the field.”

There's even a chance the quarterback competition could expand.

General manager Chris Ballard spoke on Monday and did not rule out taking a quarterback in this weekend's draft, possibly even during Thursday's first round — if the right guy was still available when the Colts pick at No. 14.

Indy only has one other quarterback on the roster, Jason Bean, who spent all of last season on the practice squad as an undrafted rookie. He's also listed as a receiver.

“You don’t ever want to pass up a player you think has a chance to be really good. I think you can say it for every position, but especially at quarterback.” Ballard said. "I think Green Bay, just in their history even when they didn’t need one, if one hit on the board they liked and believed in, they would take him. I think you’ve got to keep an open mind to that.”

Richardson doesn't seem fazed by that possibility, either.

He just embraces the chance to compete to keep his job.

“I welcome competition," Richardson said. “We've had a couple of conversations so far. I'm looking forward to learning a lot from him (Jones), learning a little bit about the ups and downs throughout his career.”

