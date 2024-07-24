WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Team doctors have cleared Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson for practice, and general manager Chris Ballard said Richardson will be under no restrictions when Indianapolis holds its first training camp practice Thursday.

Ballard spoke to reporters Wednesday after players reported to camp in an Indianapolis suburb.

“I’m not expecting any limitations right now,” Ballard said.

Richardson was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft but started only four games and finished only one because of various injuries. He had season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder last October.

The former Florida star did participate in the team's offseason workouts but was held out of the final minicamp practice as a precaution in early June because of soreness in the shoulder.

Coach Shane Steichen said then that the coaches and doctors would closely monitor Richardson's throws in camp and throughout the preseason.

Last week, Richardson said he was feeling well and ready for camp as he donated dozens of helmets to the Speedway High School football team.

Also Wednesday, the Colts placed defensive tackle Raekwon Davis on the non-football illness list and cornerback Chris Lammons on the physically unable to perform list. Indy also signed free agent receiver Laquon Treadwell and waived receiver Xavier White.

