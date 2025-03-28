Cam Ward believes he solidified his shot to become the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

The Tennessee Titans have the first crack to make the Heisman Trophy finalist from Miami their franchise quarterback. Or they could choose Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or two-way star Travis Hunter, the Heisman winner.

The Cleveland Browns have the second pick followed by the New York Giants. The Browns still need a franchise quarterback while the Giants still could select a QB despite signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency.

Here’s the second edition of the AP’s 2025 mock draft without trade predictions:

1. Tennessee Titans: CAMERON WARD, QUARTERBACK, MIAMI

The Titans didn’t address their need for a quarterback in free agency. Ward, who rewrote Miami’s record book in 2024, could be the team’s long-term solution.

Ward led the nation with 39 touchdown passes, finished second with 4,313 yards passing and tied for first with 74 throws of 20-plus yards while leading the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record.

2. Cleveland Browns: TRAVIS HUNTER, CORNERBACK/WIDE RECEIVER, COLORADO

The Browns need help at cornerback and wideout. Hunter wants to play both sides in the NFL. After trading for Kenny Pickett, they’ll likely sign a veteran QB.

3. New York Giants: SHEDEUR SANDERS, QUARTERBACK, COLORADO

With Wilson and Winston in New York, the Giants wouldn’t have to rush Sanders. He won’t be intimidated by high expectations and can handle the pressure of playing in the Big Apple. Giants general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll are both on the hot seat. Developing a rookie QB could buy them extra time.

4. New England Patriots: WILL CAMPBELL, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, LSU

The Patriots bolstered their defense through free agency and added wide receiver Stefon Diggs to give Drake Maye a top receiver. They need a left tackle to protect the young QB’s blindside. The 6-foot-6, 319-pound Campbell is athletic and agile. He faced elite talent and is ready for NFL battles.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: ABDUL CARTER, EDGE RUSHER, PENN STATE

The Jaguars get the premier pass rusher in the draft. Even with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, they finished 28th in sacks last season. Carter had 12 sacks and 24 tackles for a loss last year for Penn State.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: ASHTON JEANTY, RUNNING BACK, BOISE STATE

Jeanty is a special talent who would immediately upgrade a rushing attack that was among the worst in the NFL last season. The Raiders acquired Geno Smith to address their need for a QB and an elite back would balance the offense.

7. New York Jets: TETAIROA McMILLAN, WIDE RECEIVER, ARIZONA

The Jets have several needs but can’t pass up the top wideout in the draft. Pairing McMillan with Garrett Wilson gives Justin Fields a dynamic receiving duo.

8. Carolina Panthers: JALON WALKER, EDGE RUSHER, GEORGIA

The Panthers had a historically bad defense, allowing an NFL-record 534 points and 3,057 yards rushing. Adding a skill player is tempting but that defense desperately needs a boost. Drafting players from Georgia worked for the Philadelphia Eagles so either Walker or Mykel Williams would fit. Walker’s leadership ability gives him an edge for a team that needs to learn how to win.

9. New Orleans Saints: MASON GRAHAM, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, MICHIGAN

The versatile Graham could be the best interior defensive lineman in the draft. He’s a potential top 5 pick who is too talented to pass up if he falls.

10. Chicago Bears: MYKEL WILLIAMS, EDGE RUSHER, GEORGIA

The Bears upgraded their offensive line by acquiring two-time All-Pro guard Joe Thuney and former Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson in trades. Those deals allow them to focus on the opposite side of the line. Williams teams up with Montez Sweat to fortify the defensive line.

11. San Francisco 49ers, SHEMAR STEWART, DEFENSIVE LINEMAN, TEXAS A&M

Stewart is an elite athlete who wowed scouts at the combine. He has potential to be a disruptive force anywhere on the defensive line. The 49ers need to target the defensive line.

12. Dallas Cowboys: WILL JOHNSON, CORNERBACK, MICHIGAN

The Cowboys have many needs and cornerback is among them. Johnson, despite his injury history, is among the best prospects at his position in the draft.

13. Miami Dolphins: JAHDAE BARRON, CORNERBACK, TEXAS

Barron is a proven, tested and versatile player who can fit nicely opposite Jalen Ramsey.

14. Indianapolis Colts: TYLER WARREN, TIGHT END, PENN STATE

Warren is a do-it-all tight end who is projected in the top 10 on many draft boards. The Colts will snag him quickly if he slips to their spot.

15. Atlanta Falcons: KENNETH GRANT, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, MICHIGAN

The Falcons get an immensely talented athlete who has the rare power (6-4, 331 pounds) and speed to be a major force in the middle of Atlanta’s defense. The Falcons were bottom third on defense in 2024 and Grant would replace Grady Jarrett.

16. Arizona Cardinals: JIHAAD CAMPBELL, LINEBACKER, ALABAMA

Campbell is a versatile player who can excel off-ball or on-ball and has strong coverage skills.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: WALTER NOLEN, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, MISSISSIPPI

Nolen is a plug-and-play starter with the potential to make an immediate impact for a defense that finished 25th in the league. With Joe Burrow and a dynamic offense, the Bengals need to focus on improving the defense.

18. Seattle Seahawks: ARMAND MEMBOU, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, MISSOURI

Though he played right tackle in college, Membou has the size (6-foot-4, 332 pounds) and athleticism to move to guard and potentially switch to left tackle to replace Terron Armstead. Membou ran a 4.91-second 40-yard dash at the combine, second fastest of all linemen. He gives Sam Darnold and a new-look offense more protection.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: JAMES PEARCE JR., EDGE RUSHER, TENNESSEE

The Buccaneers upgraded their pass rush by adding Haason Reddick in free agency. Pearce would be another excellent addition. He had an impressive combine, running a 4.47-second 40 and showed his versatility.

20. Denver Broncos: OMARION HAMPTON, RUNNING BACK, NORTH CAROLINA

He’s a big, strong back with speed who gives the Broncos another playmaker around Bo Nix.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: DERRICK HARMON, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, OREGON

The Steelers acquired DK Metcalf to address their need for a wideout. The 6-foot-4, 313-pound Harmon is considered one of the better defensive prospects in the draft.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: DONOVAN EZEIRUAKU, EDGE RUSHER, BOSTON COLLEGE

Ezeiruaku gives the Chargers an athletic and productive pass rusher to help replace Joey Bosa.

23. Green Bay Packers: MATTHEW GOLDEN, WIDE RECEIVER, TEXAS

The Packers give Jordan Love a dynamic, explosive deep threat receiver.

24. Minnesota Vikings: TYLER BOOKER, OFFENSIVE GUARD, ALABAMA

Booker is an immediate starter who provides a big boost to Minnesota’s offensive line. He was among the most impressive performers at the combine.

25. Houston Texans: KELVIN BANKS JR., OFFENSIVE LINEMAN, TEXAS

The Texans traded away Laremy Tunsil and added veteran tackles Cam Robinson and Trent Brown, along with veteran guards Laken Tomlinson and Ed Ingram.

They have to protect C.J. Stroud now and in the future. Banks could be a top-10 pick. Houston can’t pass him up if he slips.

26. Los Angeles Rams: BENJAMIN MORRISON, CORNERBACK, NOTRE DAME

A versatile cornerback who can play outside or in the slot, Morrison gives the Rams depth, especially with three cornerbacks entering the final year of a contract.

27. Baltimore Ravens: AZAREYE’H THOMAS, CORNERBACK, FLORIDA STATE

Thomas provides immediate help for a defense that finished second worst against the pass.

28. Detroit Lions: MIKE GREEN, EDGE RUSHER, MARSHALL

Green is a talented pass rusher the Lions could pair opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

29. Washington Commanders: NICK EMMANWORI, SAFETY, SOUTH CAROLINA

Emmanwori’s stock soared at the combine. He could be a difference-maker in the secondary for Washington, which lost Jeremy Chinn.

30. Buffalo Bills: MALAKI STARKS, SAFETY, GEORGIA

Starks is an elite safety who would boost a secondary that lost starters in the secondary.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: GREY ZABEL, OFFENSIVE LINEMAN, NORTH DAKOTA

Protecting Patrick Mahomes is a priority after the Eagles dominated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Zabel helps replace Thuney.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: JOSH SIMMONS, OFFENSIVE LINEMAN, OHIO STATE

Simmons, who is coming off a torn patellar tendon in October, would be a higher pick if he wasn’t rehabbing his knee. He’s super talented and has played both tackle spots. He could eventually succeed Lane Johnson.

