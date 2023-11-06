Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is set to make his season debut Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons "if all goes well" at practice this week, Cards head coach Jonathan Gannon announced.

Murray, 26, suffered a non-contact injury against the New England Patriots in Week 13 of last season and was diagnosed with a torn ACL.

The former No. 1 overall pick out of the University of Oklahoma is in his fifth season with the Cardinals, and recently put pen to paper on a $230.5 million contract that could keep him with the franchise until 2028.

A two-time Pro-Bowler (2020, 2021) and AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in '19, Murray has thrown for 13,848 yards, 84 touchdowns and 41 interceptions across 57 games. The native Texan has also amassed 2,204 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns.

The Cardinals recently traded starter Josh Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings with rookie Clayton Tune quarterbacking the Cards in their Week 9 27-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns.