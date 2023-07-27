GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have reworked the contract for All-Pro safety Budda Baker, adding $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives for the upcoming season, including a $300,000 signing bonus, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced.

Baker also received a raise for next season. The NFL Network first reported about the reworked contract.

The 27-year-old has been one of the best defensive players in the league since he was drafted in the second round out of Washington in 2017. He's a two-time All-Pro selection in 2017 and 2020 who is known as a hard-hitter despite his relatively small stature at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds.

Baker had previously made it known he was unhappy with his contract, but was on the field for the Cardinals' first practice of training camp on Wednesday, giving a good indication that contract talks were trending in the right direction.

On Thursday, the safety's confidence was rewarded.

“He plays the game, in my opinion, how it should be played,” Cardinals first-year coach Jonathan Gannon said. “It's easy to point out to other people that type of effort and enthusiasm when you turn on the tape. That's how he's always been.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports