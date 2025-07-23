GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals rookie first-round pick Walter Nolen III has a calf injury and is expected to “miss some time,” coach Jonathan Gannon said on Wednesday.

The defensive lineman was the No. 16 overall pick out of Ole Miss in April's draft.

Gannon said that Nolen injured the calf while working out and preparing for the season. The 21-year-old is expected to be a big part of the Cardinals' revamped defensive line as they try to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

The Cardinals were 8-9 last season, which was a four-win improvement over the previous season.

Gannon said he didn't know if Nolen's injury would linger into the regular season. One of Arizona's first-round picks last season — defensive lineman Darius Robinson — struggled with a calf injury that caused him to miss more than half of his rookie season.

“I really don't like to compare injuries, but (Nolen) hurt his calf,” Gannon said. “It's a little different injury and they're obviously different people, so he's working hard to get back.”

Gannon also said that defensive lineman Bilal Nichols (neck) and linebacker BJ Ojulari (knee) will be out at the beginning of camp as they continue to recover from injuries they suffered last season.

