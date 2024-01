The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday they have signed Canadians Jesse Luketa and Carter O’Donnell to one-year deals.

Luketa,25, was drafted in 2022 (256th overall) and originally signed a four-year contract. After being released and brought back this season, the Ottawa native's current deal was set to expire.

He finished with 10 tackles and a tackle for loss in 14 appearances this season.

O'Donnell, a 25-year-old from Red Deer, Alta., started three games at left guard among his five appearances.