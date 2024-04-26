DETROIT, Maine — Isaiah Adams is an Arizona Cardinal.

Arizona selected the Illinois offensive lineman with the seventh pick of the third round, No. 71 overall, of the NFL draft on Friday night.

Adams, of Ajax, Ont., was the first Canadian selected in this year's draft. He was a two-year starter at Illinois, serving as a captain in 2023.

He made 25 straight starts at Illinois, earning third-team All-Big Ten honours in 2022 and was an All-Big Ten honourable mention in 2023.

The six-foot-four, 302-pound Adams participated in both the Senior Bowl and NFL combine. He began his collegiate career in Wilfrid Laurier before transferring to Garden City Community College, where he was a 2021 All-America first team selection.

Adams then enrolled at Illinois.

Earlier this month, Adams was listed atop the CFL Scouting Bureau's list of the top-20 prospects for the league's 2024 draft, which will be held Tuesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.