The Atlanta Falcons are bolstering their wide receiving depth, singing Darnell Mooney to a three-year, $39 million deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Falcons added the 26-year-old a day after signing quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Mooney has spent the last four seasons with the Chicago Bears after being drafted by them with the 173rd overall pick in 2020.

Mooney finished the 2023 season third on the Bears in receiving with 414 yards and one touchdown in 15 games.

Mooney's best season as a Bear came in his 2021 season, surpassing the 1,000-yard receiving mark (1,055) and catching four touchdown passes.