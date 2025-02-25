The Kirk Cousins era with the Atlanta Falcons does not appear yet at its end.

Speaking at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, general manager Terry Fontenot told reporters that the 36-year-old quarterback will remain with the team for the foreseeable future.

“Kirk handled that really well at the end of the season,” Fontenot said on Tuesday. “Obviously, Kirk’s a really talented player, he’s a great man, all those things. Again, he handled that role well at the end of the season.”

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the club last offseason only weeks before the Falcons used the eighth overall selection of the 2024 NFL Draft to take pivot Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington, instantly creating a QB controversy.

The Michigan State product would go on to struggle mightily in his first season with the Falcons and was benched for Penix by head coach Raheem Morris by Week 16 as the Falcons finished as runners-up in the NFC South at 8-9.

Cousins finished his season throwing for 3,508 yards on 303-for-453 passing with 18 touchdowns and a league-high 16 interceptions. The Barrington, IL native also led the league with 13 fumbles.

The biggest obstacle for the Falcons in moving on from Cousins is his remaining contract. The remainder of his deal would make any trade difficult, even if the Falcons were willing to eat salary, and cutting Cousins would result in a significant dead cap hit. A pre-Mar. 16 release would result in $65 million in dead cap. A pre-Mar. 16 release with a post-June 1 designation would result in $40 million in dead cap in 2025 and then a further $25 million in 2026.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Cousins is set to enter his 14th NFL season after having previously suited up with the Minnesota Vikings and Washington.