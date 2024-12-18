FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed kicker Younghoe Koo on injured reserve on Wednesday and signed kicker Riley Patterson from Cleveland's practice squad.

Koo battled a right hip injury earlier in the season, but the Falcons did not say if that was the injury that will force him to miss the remainder of the regular season.

Coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday that following Monday night's 15-9 win at Las Vegas that Koo “kind of hurt himself a little bit.”

The Falcons released kicker Tanner Brown from their practice squad.

Patterson has made 59 of 67 field goals in his career with the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders and New York Jets.

The Falcons previously signed Patterson to the practice squad for their Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers when Koo's status was not certain before pregame warmups. Patterson was inactive for the game after being called up to the active roster.

