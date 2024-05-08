The Atlanta Falcons put in a waiver claim for Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke before he was awarded to the New York Giants on Tuesday, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This comes after the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year contract in free agency and also selected QB Michael Penix Jr. out of the University of Washington at No. 8 in this year's NFL Draft.

The Victoria, B.C. native had been claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots from the Jacksonville Jaguars in December. He dressed for the final three games of the season but did not appear in a game.

A standout at Ohio, Rourke spent two seasons in the CFL with the BC Lions where he won the Most Outstanding Canadian Award in 2022.

The 25-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Jags in January of 2023. Twice during the season, Rourke was moved to the Jags' active roster, but did not see game action before being waived.