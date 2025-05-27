The Atlanta Falcons were one of 20 teams to begin their organized team activities (OTAs) on Tuesday, but one player was conspicuous by his absence.

Head coach Raheem Morris confirmed that quarterback Kirk Cousins wasn't in attendance.

Attendance at OTAs is not mandatory, but it's widely believed that the 36-year-old Michigan State product desires a change of scenery.

A native of Barrington, IL, Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons last offseason. His choppy first season with the team led to a benching by Week 16 in favour of rookie Michael Penix Jr.

In 14 games last season, Cousins threw for 3,508 yards on 303-for-453 passing with 18 touchdowns and a league-leading 16 interceptions.

With a full no-trade clause, Cousins would have say over any potential destination. Owed $27.5 million this season in real money with a $40 million cap hit, the Falcons would receive additional cap relief if they were to trade Cousins after June 1.

A new club would be expected to eat a portion of Cousins' remaining salary.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Cousins is set to enter his 14th NFL season having previously suited up for the Minnesota Vikings and Washington.