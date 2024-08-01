ATLANTA — Nathan Rourke is taking another crack at the NFL.

Less than a week after getting released by the New York Giants, the Canadian quarterback signed with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.

The 26-year-old from Victoria will be in tough, however, joining a roster that includes free-agent signing Kirk Cousins, first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. and Taylor Heinicke.

New York claimed Rourke off waivers May 7, but he didn't see much action during the first week of the Giants' training camp before getting cut.

Rourke finished last season with New England. He was inactive for two games before dressing as a backup in the Patriots regular-season finale versus the New York Jets on Jan. 7.

New England placed Rourke, who was released Sunday by the Giants, on waivers after taking two quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft, including Drake Maye in the first round.

Rourke originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars following two seasons with the CFL's B.C. Lions.

The six-foot-two, 209-pound pivot was named the league's top Canadian in 2022 after completing 78.7 per cent of his passes for 3,349 yards and 25 TDs over 10 regular-season contests.

He also ran for 304 yards (7.8-yard average) and seven TDs despite missing time with a Lisfranc injury.