FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons added a third quarterback ahead of their season opener, signing Nathan Peterman to the practice squad Tuesday.

Peterman provides some insurance behind starter Kirk Cousins and backup Michael Penix Jr. after the Falcons dealt third-stringer Taylor Heinicke to the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

Peterman was a fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft by the Buffalo Bills and also has played for the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears. In 15 games with five starts, he has competed 85 of 160 passes (53.1%) for 712 yards, with four touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Peterman was cut during the preseason by both New Orleans and Las Vegas.

To make room on the practice squad, the Falcons released offensive lineman Julién Davenport.

