FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary was carted off the practice field with a possible lower left leg injury on Wednesday, giving the team a new challenge as it prepares for Friday night's final preseason game at Dallas.

The Falcons said an update on McGary, a 2019 first-round pick who has started 92 of 93 games, would be provided “at the appropriate time” following an MRI.

If the Falcons are without McGary, they will have to find a new blocker to protect the blind side of left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the 2024 first-round pick who is entering his first full season as the starter.

McGary recently signed a contract extension through the 2027 season.

“It’s very saddening to us, a starting tackle, to lose him like that in practice,” said rookie defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. “You never want that stuff to happen. Ultimately we’ve got his back and we’re going to go out there and fight for him and hopefully he has a speedy recovery.”

Bowman said McGary is “a guy who does all the dirty work for us. He’s a guy who means a lot to a lot of people here and this club.”

The Falcons' latest depth chart listed six-year veteran Brandon Parker and rookie Jack Nelson as McGary's top backups. Veteran Elijah Wilkinson, who has played both tackle and guard in his eight-year career, moved in to replace McGary in Wednesday's practice.

Another backup, Storm Norton, has an undisclosed lower body injury and is not expected to play against Dallas.

McGary's injury came less than an hour after coach Raheem Morris announced plans to hold out most starters against the Cowboys. Morris said Penix and veteran backup Kirk Cousins will not play, meaning neither will have taken a snap in a preseason game, though both saw extended work in last week's joint practices with the Tennessee Titans.

Morris also said the team's two rookie first-round picks, edge rushers James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker, also will be held out.

“It’s not just starters but significant people on the team I don’t need to see things from,” Morris said of players who will be held out against Dallas. “For me it’s about mitigating injury (risk).”

Morris on Wednesday expressed confidence in the team's offensive line depth.

“I've been really pleased with the depth of the offensive line since I’ve been here, just in general,” said Morris, entering his second season as coach. “There are not a lot of places you feel good about not only a two-deep but a two-deep plus as far as our offensive line. We've got people who have played significant snaps for us.”

Morris said Norton's injury has allowed Nelson to receive “a significant amount of work.” Morris also mentioned Wilkinson's versatility and starting experience as a reason for optimism.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL