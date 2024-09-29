TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns, while Mike Evans became the Buccaneers' career scoring leader Sunday during Tampa Bay's 33-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mayfield, who completed 30 of 47 passes without an interception, also ran for a TD in helping the Bucs (3-1) dominate the rematch of a lopsided NFC wild-card game they won against the Eagles (2-2) last January.

Rebounding from a poor performance in a loss to Denver the previous week, Mayfield and the offense scored a touchdown on its opening possession for the first time in 21 games. Evans' 2-yard scoring reception finished a 10-play, 79-yard drive that set the tone for the Bucs, who outgained the Eagles 254 yards to zero in building a 24-0 lead.

Evans, who finished with eight receptions for 94 yards, moved ahead of Martin Gramatica (592) into first place on Tampa Bay's scoring list with 596. Mayfield also threw a first-quarter TD pass to Trey Palmer and scored on a 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal to make it 21-0 early in the second quarter.

The Bucs held a 287-67 edge in yardage at halftime, with most of Philadelphia's offense coming on a 14-play drive that Jalen Hurts finished with a 1-yard TD throw to Parris Campbell.

Tampa Bay ran 22 plays in Eagles territory before the Philadelphia offense finally crossed the 50-yard line in the second quarter. But despite the huge disparity statistically, the Eagles managed to get back into the game after Saquon Barkley began the second half with a 59-yard run to the Bucs 11.

That set up a 1-yard TD run by Hurts that cut into a 24-7 halftime deficit. The Eagles gave themselves a little more hope when Kelee Ringo scooped up a blocked extra-point kick on Tampa Bay's next touchdown, then raced to the other end of the field for a two-point defensive extra point that trimmed the Bucs' lead to 30-16.

Hurts took the kickoff and moved the Eagles to the Bucs 19 before linebacker Lavonte David sacked him, forcing a fumble that essentially end the chance for a successful comeback.

Tampa Bay defense finished with six sacks, and Hurts dropped to 1-4 in five career starts against the Bucs.

Barkley rushed for 94 yards on 10 carries. Hurts finished 18 of 30 for 150 yards and no interceptions.

Back in the house

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was back at Raymond James Stadium as part of the FOX television broadcast crew. He played the final three seasons of his career with the Bucs, leading Tampa Bay to one Super Bowl title and a pair of NFC South championships before retiring after the 2022 season. Brady stood in the broadcast booth and acknowledged cheering fans when the Bucs officially welcomed him back during the two-minute warning in the first half.

Injuries

Eagles: Played without top two WRs A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion), Pro Bowl T Lane Johnson (concussion). LB Devin White (personal matter) was also inactive. S Reed Blankenship (illness) sat out the second half. DT Jalen Carter and C Cam Jurgens (cramps) missed time in the fourth quarter as the temperature on the field exceeded 100 degrees.

Buccaneers: All-Pro S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot), DL Calijah Kancey (calf) and RT Luke Goedeke (concussion) were inactive. ... Palmer left the game late in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. ... LB SirVocea Dennis (shoulder) departed in the second quarter and did not return.

Up next

Eagles: Bye week before hosting Cleveland on Oct. 13.

Buccaneers: At NFC South rival Atlanta on Thursday night.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl