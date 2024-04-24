The Baltimore Ravens announced a contract extension through 2026 for wide receiver Rashod Bateman on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not released.

Bateman, 24, appeared in 16 games last season, hauling in 32 receptions for 367 yards and a touchdown.

The native of Tifton, GA was originally taken with the 21st overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Minnesota.

In 34 games over three seasons with the Ravens, Bateman has recorded 93 receptions for 1,167 yards and four TDs.