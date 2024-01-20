The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans are tied 10-10 at halftime of their NFL divisional playoff game on Saturday.

Steven Sims helped even the score with a 67-yard punt return with just over four minutes remaining in the second quarter.

The Ravens had built a 10-3 lead after Lamar Jackson found Nelson Agholor for a three-yard touchdown earlier in the quarter.

The teams exchanged field goals in the first quarter and were tied 3-3.

Ka'imi Fairbairn missed a field-goal attempt late in the first half that would have given the Texans the lead.